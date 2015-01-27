You're probably going to start seeing Apple Pay a lot more

USA Technologies, a company that operates hundreds of thousands of vending machines across the country, has announced support for Apple Pay.

The company says it specializes in "small-ticket, self-serve retailing industries," which include various vending machines and kiosks, parking pay stations, laundry machines, and more.

The move makes Apple Pay immediately accessible in 200,000 new locations across the US.

Apple Pay vs Google Wallet

USA Technologies machines already take Google Wallet, according to the company's website, meaning Apple is still playing catch-up.

But even though Google recently ramped up its efforts to kill Apple Pay, by all reports adoption is going pretty smoothly at this point.

Either way the clear winner here is anyone who likes to pay for stuff with their phones.