Six Final Fantasy games are getting re-releases in time for the 35th anniversary

Originally available only on PC and mobile, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is making its PS4 and Nintendo Switch debut in Spring 2023 to celebrate the very first game’s 35th anniversary.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collects the first six games in the sprawling franchise, each one reworked to use the power of modern machines. As well as improved the resolution of the decades-old graphics, the soundtrack has been rearranged, and the UI’s been modernized.

This wouldn’t be a bad way to see how the series has evolved, ahead of playing Final Fantasy 16 when it launches on June 22, 2023.

Most preorders for both the standard PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions are currently sold out (opens in new tab), though there are still copies of the limited-edition Collector boxes. They will, however, set you back £244.99 / US$298 / AU$444.36. That’s a lot of money for a revamped 80s game.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Experience these classics individually or as a bundle when they launch digitally in Spring 2023.

Throwback throwdown

If you do grab the Collector’s Edition, you’ll get “a vinyl record set featuring newly arranged game music, a specially compiled artbook showcasing beautiful character pixel art, and 8 stylized pixel art character figures, and a bonus lenticular sleeve for the game package.”

Its popularity speaks for itself. Despite the hefty price tags, the Standard Editions for PS4 and Nintendo Switch preorders seem to have already sold out in just over a day, as has the PS4 Collector’s Edition. There’s still time to pick up a copy of the Collector’s Edition for your Switch, but you might want to act fast.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is still available on Steam (opens in new tab), though, where there’s no danger of the store running out of digital copies. And, with the game available there or PC, if the Collector’s Edition is out of reach, you can cross your fingers that Square Enix will release the remaster on the PSN Store and Nintendo eShop in the future.