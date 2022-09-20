SiteGround’s latest ecommerce update lets you build a digital store in minutes

Audio player loading…

SiteGround has added a new managed Easy Digital Downloads (EDD) hosting product to its web hosting (opens in new tab) portfolio to offer a faster solution for building ecommerce platforms (opens in new tab).

The new hosting solution stems from a partnership between SiteGround (opens in new tab) and software company Awesome Motive, which combines the hosting services of SiteGround with the ecommerce functionality of Easy Digital Downloads.

Some of the features included in the new EDD hosting solution are managed WordPress hosting (opens in new tab), free SSL (opens in new tab), and a WordPress theme (opens in new tab) (Vendd).

SiteGround’s improved ecommerce offering

SiteGround’s EDD hosting plans range in price from $2.99 per month for one website to $7.99 per month for unlimited websites.

It also comes with an all-in-one SEO (opens in new tab) plugin, MonsterInsights, the WPForms plugin, and OptinMonster.

“With digital product demand growing worldwide, more people look for an easy way to sell online. The level of complexity of such a task, however, is a major barrier for many. That is why it has become essential to launch a service that helps people create an online store and sell digital content easily,” Hristo Pandjarov, Manager of WordPress Initiatives at SiteGround told TechRadar Pro.

“Thanks to our managed EDD hosting service, you now have your EDD shop set up and live in no more than 5 minutes and you can take full advantage of all our premium hosting services. We’re excited to work together with Easy Digital Downloads to provide a world-class hosting experience and help people grow their online businesses.”

The Easy Digital Downloads plugin is pre-installed and is available on the SiteGround dashboard when users sign up for the service. It also allows users to accept credit card payments using Stripe, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal.

The solution also allows users to create and manage discount and promotional codes, and sets automated start and end dates for campaigns.