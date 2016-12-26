Shop till you drop? Sell till you drop, more like, as online retail grows across UK

More and more Brits are heading online to sell their stuff

More folks in the UK are selling goods or skills online to make some extra cash, according to a new piece of research.

The survey of 1,000 adults in the UK commissioned by ePages showed that no less than 44% said they’ve earned extra money by selling goods or skills online – 54% if you look at the 25 to 34-years-old bracket – and 30% said they expect to do this on a regular basis going forward.

Furthermore, 36% said they would ‘consider trying’ online retail as an activity, and one in five felt that selling online was a way to achieve a better work/life balance (presumably the extra cash helps in terms of ensuring a bit more life, and a little less work).

When asked about running an online shop and/or a bricks-and-mortar store, 50% said they’d prefer to run just an online outfit, and only 10% wanted to run solely a high street shop. 27% said they’d do both (and presumably the remaining percentage didn’t commit).

Path to retail success

Most felt that an online store was the best way to sell the most goods – 43% of those surveyed in fact, compared to 39% who viewed both an online and physical shop as the best option to generate the most sales.

And when asked whether they felt that setting up an online store was a possibility within their reach, 54% of respondents said they believed this was ‘achievable’, and 16% even felt it would be easy.

Wilfried Beeck, CEO of ePages, commented: “The survey suggests a high participation level – today a large proportion of Britons are both keen and confident to become online merchants whenever the need arises.

“Affordable cloud-driven software, popular online marketplaces and easy payment methods have done a remarkable job of democratising retail – enabling any level of computer user to advertise, communicate and transact online”.

