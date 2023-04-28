Shop Idol 2023 - Retail shortlist revealed

The hunt for the UK's best phone salesperson has stepped up a notch with the reveal of our Shop Idol 2023: Retail (opens in new tab) shortlist!

We want to find the people who not only have the product knowledge but can apply that and deliver the best solution for consumers — making them our Shop Idol Salesperson of the Year 2023 (opens in new tab).

So who has made the shortlist this year?

Our Shop Idol 2023 Retail finallists are...

Ahmer Malik - Vodafone

Amberly Litchfield - O2

Constantin Balan - Three

David Nathan-Marsh - EE

Frederick Gee - EE

Hussain Maroofi - InMotion

Jamie Melville - EE

Jhon Ortega Salazar - Three

Kimberley Court - Vodafone

Kristina Lucinskiene - Three

Laura Toth - Three

Lynn Godney - Three

Matthew Kinsey - Three

Neil Howard - John Lewis

Oliver Cousins - EE

Sam Lance - InMotion

Sandeep Bhalla - Currys

Senel Mehmed - Three

Shah Hussain - SES Stratford

Shane Gomes - Three

Shazad Iqbal - Sky

William Thorburn - VMO2

Shop Idol 2023

Each year, hundreds of entrants from every major retailer take part in Shop Idol, facing our esteemed panel of judges to win the top prize. This year, the judging will consist of interviews, challenges to determine product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, sales power!

We have teamed up with Samsung Backstage to help us with the ultimate UK-wide search for the nation’s best mobile salesperson. Courtesy of Samsung, the two 2023 Shop Idol winners will each receive a huge Samsung tech bundle worth over £2,000, plus all finalists will be invited to the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 on September 21st, with all travel and accommodation expenses paid.

If you're a contact centre superstar, entries for that side of the competition are still open now, with the deadline of 6pm on May 26, 2023 - so here's what you need to do...

How it works:

Sign up online here (opens in new tab) The top entrants will make it through to the judging stage, where two rounds of judging will take place to decide on the final six The retail competition includes Mystery Shop The final six will then face a public vote, and this ranking, combined with the judges scores, will determine the winner The winner will be announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 (opens in new tab)

May 26 - Nominations for Shop Idol Contact Centre close

May 30 - Shortlist for Shop Idol Contact Centre revealed

September 21- Winner announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023

Previous Shop Idol winners:

2022: Retail: Nad Akram, EE / Contact Centre: Haseeb Kamran, Vodafone

2021: Elise Howard, EE

2020: Cassie Kirkham, EE

2019: Gavin Mooney, O2

2018: Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse

2017: Stuart Bonner, Carphone Warehouse

2016: Aaron Robinson, Tesco Mobile

2015: Claire Pulpher, Carphone Warehouse

2014: John Sherwood, Digital Phone Company

2013: Martin Haig, Carphone Warehouse

2012: Nicola Black, Phones 4u

2011: Chris Bowden, EE