Save up to 75% on PS4 games in this Black Friday PS4 deal at Amazon

Looking for a great Black Friday PS4 deal? Then you're in the right place. Amazon is offering up to 75% off a selection of fantastic PS4 games. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best PS4 game deals in your region)

Some of the highlights of this deal include $20 off Ghost of Tsushima, $30 off The Last of Us Part 2, and 50% off classics such as God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man.

While the new PS5 may be out in the wild, and dominating the spotlight, that doesn't mean you shouldn't still have your eye on great PS4 game deals.

Those who have no plans to upgrade to a PS5 (or at least not yet) can beef out their PS4 libraries, while those who have (or plan to) upgrade to Sony's new hardware will also benefit from these discounted titles too. How? Because the majority of PlayStation 4 titles will also work on the PS5 - with some even receiving free next-gen upgrades.

We've selected a handful of the best discounts from the Amazon deal below:

The Last of Us Part 2: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The Last of Us 2 is still one of the best PS4 games of all time, and it only released earlier this year, so saving $30 on the game is a huge bargain. View Deal

The Last of Us Remastered | PS4: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

The Last of Us is one of the great best PS4 games of all time and the remastered edition is now half price at Amazon - meaning you can pick up this classic for less than $10.View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition | PS4: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

There's $20 off Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, which includes The City That never Sleeps DLC alongside the base game. All for under $20.View Deal

Marvel's Iron Man VR | PS4: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Marvel's Iron Man VR is one of the best PSVR games out there, so we're very pleased to see Amazon has knocked $20 off the game. Just remember, you need PlayStation VR hardware for this one to work.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition | PS4: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Haven't played Horizon Zero Dawn yet? Then you may want to pick it up before Horizon Forbidden West comes out in 2021. Thankfully, Amazon is offering the PS4 classic for half price.View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima | PS4: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on Ghost of Tsushima at Amazon. Considering this game only released earlier this year, this is a fantastic deal and sees you getting one of the best PS4 games out there for under $40.View Deal

Gran Turismo Sport | PS4: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Get your engine revving for less. Amazon has slashed the price of Gran Turismo Sport by half, meaning you can pick it up for under $10.View Deal

Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection | PS4: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

There's half price off the Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection at Amazon, meaning you can pick up three games for under $10. Talk about a bargain!View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | PS4: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The newly released Watch Dogs Legion is now half price at Amazon. That means you can pick up a new game for under $30.View Deal

God of War | PS4: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $10 off God of War for PS4. Considering it's one of the best PS4 games on the market, it's well worth picking up for half price.View Deal

More PS4 game deals

For those not in the US, you can check out the best prices for PS4 games in your region below:

