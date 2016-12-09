Samsung is killing the Note 7 in the US, but like an evil movie villain, it just won’t die

The remaining 7% of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 holdouts who refuse to give up their recalled phone in the US are about to be permanently disconnected.

A software update preventing the Note 7 from charging and making phone calls will render it useless starting on December 19, according to Samsung.

This marks the end of Samsung's three-month-long recall effort stemming from a handful of exploding Note 7 batteries that have caused burns and fires.

"Together with our carrier partners, we will be notifying consumers through multiple touchpoints," said Samsung in a statement.

With 93% handsets returned, it'll continue to "encourage any remaining Galaxy Note 7 owners to participate in the program and to take advantage of the financial incentives available."

Joker: Verizon has the last laugh

However, like a Superman villain, the Note 7 just won't die, with Verizon refusing to issue Samsung's phone-killing update during the holidays.

"We will not push a software upgrade that will eliminate the ability for the Note 7 to work as a mobile device in the heart of the holiday travel season," said Verizon in a statement today.

"We do not want to make it impossible to contact family, first responders or medical professionals in an emergency situation."

Of course, you won't be able to fly with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 during the holiday travel season. It's now banned on all US flights.

The Note 7 will also (barely) survive in Europe. Samsung's update there is taking the battery life down to 30%.