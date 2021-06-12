PS5 restock tracker: Best Buy, GameStop and Target – when you can find PS5

The PS5 restock dates at stores like Best Buy, GameStop and Target are coming up, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when PS5 is in stock – if you follow his account and turn on notifications.

Our PS5 restock news reporting, which includes contacts retail sources, indicates that there will be no restock this weekend, even though E3 2021 kicked off today, June 12. But there are signs Best Buy is ready to launch the next restock at any time. Matt will send you an alert when and tell you where to find PS5 for sale on Twitter.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

PS5 restock news for June 12: is Best Buy next?

We did see Sony console bundles at Newegg (PS5 bundle) and Antonline (PS5 Digital) earlier this week, but no major PS5 drop has happened since the Best Buy restock one week ago (on Thursday of last week).

That's odd given the fact that Sony is now launching a flagship game. However, it's also a good sign that retailers in the US, including Walmart, Target and Sony Direct, are amassing next-gen console inventory. We reported that we didn't anticipate a Target PS5 restock this week and our 24/7 PS5 restock Twitter tracker was right.

Our US retail sources are in charge of inventory; that add-to-cart button could go live at any time.

Last Best Buy restock date: Thursday, June 3 at 9:37am EDT

Best Buy is poised to have the next PS5 restock in the US, and we're confident of this because it has recently loaded a new Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart PS5 bundle. You're not required to buy a PS5 bundle at Best Buy like GameStop and Antonline – it's an optional purchase (meaning Best Buy's stock isn't tied down to purchasing a game. It's all the same inventory). But the fact that there's a new SKU loaded onto the Best Buy site – of a game that just launched – is a very good sign.

While the Best Buy restock time has been all over the place in 2021 and we know the American electronics retailer often favors Thursday and Friday restocks, we have seen it launch inventory once a Monday (our sources helped us report that this stock was originally meant for a Friday, but supply just wasn't there nationwide so it got delayed). Since Best Buy didn't do a PS5 restock this week, we could be in for the same surprise restock early next week.

GameStop restocked date: Possibly next week online along with Xbox in-store

Last GameStop restock date and time: Wednesday, May 26 at 2pm EDT

GameStop is rumored to be preparing a 'special event' for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. One with an Xbox theme and the other with a Zelda theme. They could be readying in-store console purchases for the first time. Sony PS5 consoles remain harder to get, so while those in-store purchases are going on, we expect GameStop to stick to offering PS5 bundles online, maybe at the same time next week.

Walmart restocks on Thursdays

Next Walmart restocked date: Maybe Thursday, June 17 at 3pm EDT

Last small Walmart restocked date: Thursday, June 3 at 3:10am EDT

Thursday, June 3 at 3:10am EDT Last major Walmart restock date: Thursday, May 20 at 3:26pm EDT

Walmart PS5 restock is what everyone keeps asking us about, and while followers of the Matt Swider PS5 Twitter tracker account insist "I confident it'll be today" daily, the truth is that Walmart restock date and times are consistently on Thursday at around 3pm EDT – but not every week. There was no restock last week, so Walmart could be back to its every other week pattern, which is a good sign for Thursday, June 17.

Newegg raffles weekly PS5 bundles

Last Newegg restock date: Wednesday, June 9 at 11am EDT

Newegg occasionally offers PS5 bundles with games and accessories, like Destruction All-Stars and MLB The Show. It's always a lottery with the Newegg Shuffle, so you're never guaranteed to get it, but you also don't have to constantly try to add it to your cart. Newegg also has RTX GPU stock almost every day.

Antonline had a PS5 Digital restock – Disc is next

Last Antonline restock date: Tuesday, June 8 at 10:36am EDT

Antonline did have a PS5 Digital restock again on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, making it the only US retailer to have the Sony console in stock this week. The latter PS5 restock date, Wednesday, June 9, was a blip rather than a full restock.

Antonline is one of the better retailers to buy PS5 from – even if it's not a household name. It ships fast, according to the thousands of Twitter tracker replies we've gotten showing a solid customer service experience. People have gotten the console in as little as two days. The company also doesn't mess with the add-to-cart button, so when orders open up you have less than three minutes to check out. In other words, it's the opposite of a PS5 Walmart restock (which ships slow and often yanks the console out of your cart quite randomly).

Sony Direct virtual queue hasn't happened in June

Last Sony Direct PS5 restock date and time: Thursday, May 20 at 5pm EDT

Last Sony Direct PS5 restock date and time: Thursday, May 20 at 5pm EDT

Sony Direct hasn't had a restock since May 20, according to Matt Swider. That's the last time he sent out a PS5 restock Twitter alert for the official PlayStation Store, which does a virtual queue for offering the PlayStation 5 console for sale. No one has inside sources at Sony Direct, but you'd expect its virtual queue to open up given the fact that the company just launched a flagship PS5-exclusive game.

Amazon PS5 restock

Last Amazon restock date and time: Wednesday, May 26 at 10am EDT

Last Amazon restock date and time: Wednesday, May 26 at 10am EDT

Amazon has had a restock anywhere between 15 and 54 days, according to our PS5 restock tracker timeline. That means it can happen at any point and the date hasn't had a pattern.

However, there is potentially good news as part of our research into the Amazon PS5 restock times. We've noticed that it shifts back and forth between morning and 3am EDT every month. The current restock cycle calls for a 3am EDT Amazon PS5 restock time, though we don't know the date. It could be between now and Amazon Prime Day deals.