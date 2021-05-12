PS5 restock: Sony Direct sold out in 28 minutes – here's when to buy it next

Update: The PS5 restock at Sony Direct sold out in just 25 minutes, however, we are tracking Walmart and Best Buy for tomorrow (if they come back in stock) and Target is almost certain for next week. Follow Matt Swider on Twitter for restock alerts.

How to get PS5 from Sony Direct when it's in stock

We saw a GameStop restock this afternoon in the US, and anyone who missed out on that opportunity or didn't want a bundle could turn to the Sony Direct queue, which had both the $399 Digital PS5 or $499 Disc console in stock.

Unlike other retailers, the Sony Direct PS5 restock is always a lottery system, meaning you can't do too much in order to increase your chances of success.

Here are some tips on how to buy the console.

You can't open multiple tabs in a single browser, but you can do so on multiple browsers (say Safari and Chrome) and multiple devices, we've learned.

It'll say 'more than an hour wait' initially for everyone. That's normal.

There will be other PS5 restock opportunities in the coming days.

Beware of CAPTCHA puzzles that are meant to prove you're not a robot – this can harm your multiple windows/devices strategy if you're not paying attention.

You can't use American Express as a credit card – we learned this the hard way

You can't buy both a PS5 Digital and PS5 Disc in one sitting

It's one console per PSN account and per home address

Stay tuned for more PS5 restock information as we update the site to help you buy the Sony console.