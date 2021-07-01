PS5 restock: GameStop will have PS5 bundles in stock today – but there's a catch

The PS5 restock at GameStop is happening and we know the time thanks to our 24/7 PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when the console is in stock in the US – if you follow his account and turn on notifications.

The official GameStop PS5 restock time will be sent via Matt Swider's Twitter account because, even though the US retailer has promised PS5 stock at 11am EDT, it tends to delay the time creating mass confusion.

There's a catch, though, you'll need to be a GameStop Power Rewards Pro member to be among the first to buy it. It may be available to everyone else soon after.

PS5 restock news: GameStop is ready to restock today

The GameStop PS5 restock makes up for the fact that there was no Target PS5 restock this week, including this morning, July 1.

This may be the easiest PS5 restock yet if GameStop has enough inventory (it's been 13 days since its last PS5 restock, so that's a decent amount of time for the store to gain PS5 console stock). The reason? It become easier and easier to buy a PS5 and GameStop offers bundles.

Not everyone cares for PS5 bundles – it does drive up the price (though everything remains at face value) and some games aren't for everyone – and this means that there will be fewer consumers vying for the GameStop PS5 restock today.

What time is the GameStop PS5 restock

There's an error in the official GameStop PS5 restock email from GameStop, which cites the time at 10am CST. It likely really means 10am CDT (we're in daylight savings time, after all), and that converts to 11am EDT.

So in a few minutes, we should see GameStop add-to-cart buttons go live and the PS5 bundles begin to populate the retailer's website. At first you'll get messages that claim the inventory is unavailable but keep trying.

We'll be on hand to dispense tips on Twitter and our PS5 restock YouTube channel.

GameStop restock guide: how to get the console

GameStop makes it rather difficult to buy the PS5, with many pitfalls. Based on our expertise involving PS5 restock retailers, here's what you need to know in order to have a better shot at getting the Sony console today.

Try to add to cart. If denied, refresh or toggle the warranty on and off

But don't over-refresh as GameStop will assume you're a bot and ban you. Wait for the alert from Matt Swider and then start to refresh it every 30 minutes

It's bundles only, but that only increases your chances.

It always happens in waves. The people who lose out are the ones who assume it's out of stock within the first few minutes.

Initially it's for GameStop Pro members ($15 a year), but people have had luck using Apple Pay without a membership (they may have patched this)

We'll keep this PS5 restock news updated as the console becomes available at GameStop today.