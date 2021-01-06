PS5 deals: save up to $30 on latest PS5 games in massive Best Buy sale

Best Buy has dropped a wave of PS5 deals this week, with titles seeing as much as $30 off the original price tags. From launch titles to PS4 games with free upgrades, you'll find plenty of titles available in Best Buy's latest PS5 sales - excellent news if you've managed to make the most of a recent PS5 restock.

The biggest discounts are reserved for some truly blockbuster titles this week. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is still available for $39.99 - a price that proved particularly popular over the holiday period, however you'll also find Immortals Fenyx Rising down to just $29.99. That's a stunning price considering the Ubisoft RPG was only released in the tail end of last year.

There are plenty more PS5 deals up for grabs as well, with the majority of discounts hitting PS4 games with free upgrades to the new console. That makes for some seriously cheap nex-gen gaming but we don't know how long these prices will hold. You'll find our top picks in this latest Best Buy sale just below.

Today's best PS5 game deals

Borderlands 3: $29.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Borderlands 3 has been at this super low $9.99 price a few times since release, but now that the PS5 is out in the wild you're getting even better value. You're buying a PS4 game here, but with a free upgrade to the enhanced PS5 edition of the title.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla was one of the biggest games to hit the next-gen launch line up. That's why this $39.99 sales price proved so popular when introduced back in December. You can still grab this deal if you're quick, though with the holiday rush dying down we don't know how much longer it will hold out.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

A brand new IP from Ubisoft, Immortals Fenyx Rising has been cut to just $29.99 at Best Buy this week. That's an excellent $30 discount on a recently released title that's garnered as much praise for its combat and exploration as its humor and storyline.

Dirt 5: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Dirt 5 is also taking a spin around the discount section this week, with Best Buy cutting $20 off the high octane off-roading experience. Released in October 2020, this is another recent release seeing big bucks shed from the MSRP right now.

