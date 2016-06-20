Honor 5C offers premium power on a budget

The Honor 5C is the latest budget offering from the Huawei spin-off brand focused on delivering premium experiences at a low price.

It follows on from 2015's Honor 4C, with its successor gaining a larger higher resolution display, more power and punchier cameras.

The Honor 5C's screen comes in at 5.2 inches with a full HD resolution, Huawei's own Kirin 650 octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, microSD slot, 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front facing snapper.

Premium without the price

The metal rear adds a premium touch to a handset residing in the bottom tiers of the mobile market, while Android Marshmallow sits on screen – although it is covered in Huawei's hit and miss Emotion UI.

Honor's promising 1.3 days usage from a single charge for heavy users - a seriously bold claim and one we'll make sure we put to the test in our in-depth review.

It's going up against the excellent Moto G4, which means it'll have its work cut out – but initial impressions are positive.

You can pre-order the Honor 5C now, for just £149.99 SIM-free, with handsets due to start shipping before the end of the week.