AT&T wants to give you $200 to buy an iPhone and iPad

AT&T is willing to offer you a $200 discount on an iPad if you are willing to sign a two-year iPad contract and buy a new fully-priced iPhone. The move, which is open to in-store customers only, is AT&T's attempt to capture some of the tablet market from Verizon and T-Mobile.

For customers looking to purchase an iPhone 5C or iPhone 5S before the iPhone 6 launches next month, the promotion allows you to activate an iPad with a two-year AT&T Mobile Share Value plan. You can also use the promotion to purchase a 16GB iPad Mini for only $200, a $230 discount.

Last quarter, Verizon added roughly 1.12 million tablet customers. T-Mobile added 329,000 tablets, and AT&T added 366,000, a decrease of 398,000 compared with the prior year. AT&T's promotion also stands to benefit Apple, which witnessed iPad sales decrease 9% last quarter to 13.3 million.

Don't discount AT&T's discounts

AT&T is not above offering steep discounts to lure you away from its competitors.

In December of last year, AT&T launched the Mobile Share Value plan, which offered a savings of $15 per month for each smartphone line. New and existing customers were given the option to purchase "No Annual Service Contract" smartphone plans starting at $45 per month with unlimited talk and text and 300MB of data.

The same month, AT&T also tried to convert T-Mobile customers with a pair of incentives worth up to $450.