Oracle's new release wants to let all businesses become cloud providers

Oracle has unveiled a new service that it hopes can expand the power of the cloud to more organizations than ever before.

The new Oracle Alloy platform will allow all kinds of businesses or service providers to not just run their own cloud, but also offer a full and set of cloud services from Oracle and themselves.

Users of Alloy will also be able to build and run their own branded experiences and pricing for these cloud services, offering more flexibility and capacity.

Oracle Alloy

Unveiled at its Oracle Cloud World event in Las Vegas this week, the company believes that Alloy will enable customers to become cloud providers for the first time, giving them the opportunity to innovate faster but also enjoy more customization and control.

This could, for example, prove useful for customers looking to work with the public sector and other industries that require workloads to be kept in specific countries and operate their clouds independently. Alloy will also enable partners that host customers in their own data centers to unlock new opportunities for growth beyond the public cloud.

"Oracle Alloy is our platform that enables other people to become cloud operators themselves," Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said in his keynote at Oracle Cloud World.

"The reason we call it an Alloy is it's all about bringing the best that we have to offer at Oracle and combine that with the best that our cloud operator or localized operators and partners will have such that together we actually have a platform that has more strength than either of the two individually."

Magouyrk added that Alloy offers the same 100+ infrastructure and platform services that are currently available in OCI’s public cloud, meaning partners can go to market with a pre-integrated hardware and software platform deployed in their own data centers.

Available now, Alloy will also allow customers to bring specific hardware appliances, such as specific types of compute or mainframes, and offer new cloud services based on them.