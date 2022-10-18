Oracle Cloud World live blog: Safra Katz keynote and day one news as it happens

Refresh

Our next guest is Diane Scharwz, CEO of Johnson Controls, to talk about how her company became a "truly digital enterprise" over the last few years. It has pivoted from being just a pure manufacturing company to becoming a truly "digital managed services" company, offering a full range of heating, cooling, fire and security systems. It's been an "inside-out" transformation, she notes - taking complexity and making it simple using a range of tech solutions.

And now for something tastier - our next guest is Groupo Bimbo CTO Raul Obregon Servitje, talking about the company's "total digital transformation" using Oracle services. "We've stayed the course," he notes, saying the company is committed to chasing growth, investing in brands, and using the data it generates to examine new opportunities.

Katz asks Mackehenie if he thinks the risk-averse nature of banking affects innovation, particularly in technology. "A huge amount of innovation in banking today is data-driven," he says, "it's really important that we innovate to move forward." "This is an unbelievably exciting time...we've built an unbelievable partnership," Katz says.

Next up is Gordon Mackehenie, CEO of Deutsche Bank, to talk about the challenges his company has faced during the pandemic and "Demand for technology is always increasing in banking," he notes, as more digital transactions take place, and new systems are required to faciliate this, driving demand for compute and storage.

Huang also notes how healthcare could see huge improvements and advances thanks to AI, with new treatments, cures and analysis soon available. And with that, he's off - with a hopeful message about how Nvidia and Oracle can work effectively together in the future - so here's hoping it all comes off!

"These are incredible times, "Huang notes, "on one hand, we're seeing the slowdown of traditional compute...making it harder for us to do our computing at an ever-decreasing cost, so we can do more." He adds that AI emergence is pushing demand, and all these new workloads will soon be accelerated. This will drive down costs and produce better efficiency - and increased capacity that can be used more for AI expansion and development.

Our first guest for today is a big one - Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO and leather jacket aficianado. Oracle and Nvidia have today refreshed their long-standing partnership, and will continue working together to accelerate development and improve workloads across a number of industries.

"We have built a platform that is the most secure, the most powerful, the most performant," she notes. "Our focus over the past few years has been to listen more closely to you, to make a prodct and a serivce we can deploy in multiple ways to make you successful." "We understand now that it's not like the old days...now your success is absolutely central to everything we do."

"What we learned during the pandemic is that it is absolutely critical to have a digital conenction with your employees, your customers, your partners," Katz adds. "Being bold is the way to win - being timid could wipe you out."

Here she is! Oracle CEO Safra Katz takes to the stage at Oracle Cloud World 2022. "We're finally here in real life - we're no longer little squares on screen!" she declares.

We're running a little late here - the hall is at full capacity though, so hopefully we'll be underway soon!

And we're in! This is a tech conference in Vegas, so there's bass-heavy remixes of The Weeknd and more...Safra Katz incoming soon.