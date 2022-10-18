Oracle and Nvidia want to help your business use AI better

Audio player loading…

Getting your business up to speed with AI should soon be a lot easier and more powerful thanks to Nvidia and Oracle.

The two technology giants have announced an extension to their decade-long partnership that aims to help businesses embrace and scale up AI applications and platforms quicker than ever.

The move will see tens of thousands more Nvidia GPUs, including the A100 and upcoming H100, supporting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) as well as full support for Nvidia AI software and services.

AI push

Taking to the stage at Oracle Cloud World 2022 in Las Vegas, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joined Oracle CEO Safra Catz to extol the values of the extended partnership.

Huang noted that Nvidia’s move to bring workloads to OCI will help users, “find a way to allow you to do more, without having to spend so much more and expend so much more energy."

The news will see services such as the Nvidia AI Enterprise platform come to OCI for the first time, greatly expanding the possibilities for companies looking to up their AI offerings at each step of the AI workflow, from data processing and AI model training to simulation and large-scale deployment.

But it will also soon include Nvidia Clara, the company’s AI and HPC healthcare platform, allowing for advances in fields such as medical imaging, genomics, natural language processing and drug discovery.

There’s also new early access to Nvidia Rapids, boosting data processing on Apache Spark using the OCI Data Flow service and supporting the huge growth in demand for such services.

“To drive long-term success in today’s business environment, organizations need answers and insight faster than ever,” said Catz. “Our expanded alliance with NVIDIA will deliver the best of both companies’ expertise to help customers across industries — from healthcare and manufacturing to telecommunications and financial services — overcome the multitude of challenges they face.”