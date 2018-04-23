Oppo F7, the selfie expert launches in the UAE

The Oppo F7 launched in the UAE today amongst much fun-fare with Oppo’s unique selling proposition of specialising in selfies. Like the Huawei P20 Pro and Apple's iPhone X, the Oppo F7 also comes with a notch and an almost bezel-less display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The company calls it ‘super full-screen’.

Oppo F7 price and availability

The Oppo F7 is available for AED 1,249 for the 4GB/64GB and AED 1,599 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The 128GB unit is exclusive to Etisalat and you can only order that from the telco. The 64GB variant will be available through retailers such as as axiom.com.

The phone will be available from Friday, 27th April and comes in three colors, namely, Diamond Black, Solar Red and Moonlight Silver. Pre-orders have already started.

Oppo F7 specs and features

The Oppo F7 sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ screen giving it an 89.09% screen-to-body ratio.

The device runs on the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, which has 4 Cortex A73 cores and four Cortex A53 cores, both clocking at around 2GHz. It’s paired with the Mali-G72MP3 GPU and 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The chipset was unveiled at the MWC 2018 and the manufacturer claims that the P60 has the ability to understand user behavior in order to adapt while making the phone smarter, which Oppo is calling 'AI battery management'.

The Oppo phone's interface is the ColorOS 5.0 that includes features such as facial unlock and is layered on top of Android Oreo 8.1.

Coming to it's biggest feature, the Oppo F7 sports an industry leading 25MP front camera and a 16MP rear camera equipped with 4K video recording and dual-toned LED flash.

Since Oppo prides itself as the manufacturer of ‘selfie-phones’, the F7 comes equipped with features such as AI selfie, AI Beauty Technology 2.0, and real-time HDR modes. The phone also has Cover Shots and AR Sticks, also present on the Vivo V9.

The phone’s battery is at 3400mAh which should last through the day.