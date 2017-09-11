One major retailer has decided to stop selling Kaspersky antivirus

US Electronics retailer Best Buy has decided to pull Kaspersky’s antivirus software from its stores amid growing concerns from US politicians and the FBI that the company has ties to the Russian government.

Kaspersky products do not appear in search results on Bestbuy.com and existing product pages are showing up as out of stock.

While the retailer did not conduct its own investigation into the cybersecurity company's alleged ties to the Kremlin, media reports and congressional testimony regarding the situation raised too many questions which prompted its decision to no longer offer the firm’s products.

Kaspersky Lab has a massive userbase worldwide with over 400 million users relying on its software for antivirus protection. However its active users could soon see a sharp decrease as a result of continued negative press and federal lawmakers trying to ban the US government from using its products.

Kaspersky Lab refuted the allegations in a statement in which it argued that the company is being unfairly targeted, saying:

“The only conclusion seems to be that Kaspersky Lab … is caught in the middle of a geopolitical fight, and it’s being treated unfairly even though the company has never helped, nor will help, any government in the world with its cyber espionage or offensive cyber efforts.”

Kaspersky Lab’s software may once again be available at Best Buy after being re-evaluated in the future but for now it is is still available from a number of other large retailers in the US including Target, walmart, Amazon and Staples.

[ via Star Tribune ]