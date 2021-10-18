MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) announced: everything we know so far

The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) was one of the most highly anticipated products of 2021, and now that it's been officially announced at Apple's Unleashed event on October 18, we don't need to speculate anymore.

After the release of the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020), there was still demand for a more powerful, compact professional laptop, which is no surprise given the 13-inch model uses the same M1 SoC (system on a chip) as the current generation of MacBook Air and 24-inch iMac. Fortunately, this slightly larger pro device has us spoiled for choice, rocking two powerful new processors, the M1 Pro and the M1 Max.

We've been eager to get our mitts on some fresh Apple silicon since WWDC 2021 back in June, with the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) both appearing in various leaks and rumors for several months. Now that it's here, the wait is finally over, and it looks as though this new MacBook Pro could be one of the best laptops on the market for some time, let alone one of the best MacBooks when stacked against its older, Intel-powered history.

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch features a flat-edged design, MagSafe charging, a mini-LED display, and a built-in SD slot (among other ports), all features that make it a perfect companion for creative professionals such as graphic designers and photographers.

If you're worried about running your favorite applications, don't be - the M1 Max powered MacBook Pro 14-inch is 3.7x faster in CPU performance than an (undisclosed generation) Intel i7 and 13 x faster in graphical performance.

We won't know for sure how the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) will cope in a hands-on setting, but this is the most excited we've been for an Apple product launch all year. While we wait for a full review, here's everything we know so far.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021): Cut to the chase

What is it? An all-new MacBook Pro 14-inch

An all-new MacBook Pro 14-inch When is it out? Preorders live now, available from Tuesday October 26

Preorders live now, available from Tuesday October 26 What will it cost? Starting from $1,999 / £1899 / AU$2,999

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) is available for pre-order now and they will arrive with you around Tuesday October 26, the same date that you can pick one up from physical Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers like Amazon.

We know that the 8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU M1 Pro model with 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage will retail for $1999 / £1899 / AU$2,999, ($1899 for education), and the more powerful 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU

M1 Pro with 16GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD storage will set you back a hefty $2,499 / £2,399 / AU$3,749.

Strangely, there doesn't appear to be any pricing information for the M1 Max model of the MacBook Pro 14-inch, but if the performance estimates are any indication, this will be an especially pricey piece of kit.

Breaking...