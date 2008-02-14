Wi-Fi detecting clothes

Firebox.com has just started retailing what could well be the most ridiculous item it has ever had on the site (which is saying something) – a Wi-Fi Detecting T-Shirt.

“Capable of showing strengths of 802.11b or 802.11g (whatever that means), the Wi-Fi Detecting T-Shirt is destined to become an essential travelling companion for all you roving surfers. Simply check out your chest and get connected. It's just like being bionic,” boasts the blurb on Firebox.

Glowing bars on the front of the shirt dynamically change as the signal strength fluctuates. TechRadar cannot decide if this is a genuinely useful and practical idea, or the biggest fashion faux-pas since those global hypercolour shirts from the 1980s that used to change colour the more you sweated.

