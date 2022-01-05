Most remote workers want their employer to cover home internet costs

Audio player loading…

As employees around the world made the transition to working from home, slow internet was one of the main factors that prevented them from being as productive as they could be according to a new study.

To learn more about why remote worker struggle when it comes to productivity, HighSpeedInternet.com surveyed 1,000 American workers who currently work or have worked from home to discover that 80 percent of them say that their internet connection prevented them from getting work done.

As remote work and hybrid work are quickly becoming the norm for many industries, two thirds (67%) of those surveyed think their employer should cover their internet costs while they work from home. At the same time, 75 percent say they would upgrade their internet plan if their employer provided them with a stipend.

While upgrading to high speed internet can help improve your connection, purchasing a new wireless router or placing Wi-Fi extenders around your home can also eliminate dead spots and help you get more done when working from home.

Bad work from home habits

In addition to slow internet speeds, Americans working from home also picked up a number of bad habits that made it difficult for them to stay productive while working from home.

As many struggle with their work-life balance when working remotely, the survey also found that over half of respondents added fake meetings to their calendars or faked a bad internet connection to turn off their webcam while video conferencing in order to catch a break.

When it came to bad habits, three quarters (77%) of those surveyed admitted to using their work computer to check social media or to shop online during company time. Surprisingly, just over half (51%) of respondents also said they played video games or spent their day watching content on streaming services instead of working.

Although working from home has its perks, it also has its challenges and to get more done, remote workers should try out the wide range of productivity tools now available or even consider using time management apps to keep better track of their days.

