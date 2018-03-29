Mobile Power 50 - First 5 nominees announced

Following months of research and nominations we are delighted to confirm the first five nominees for the 2018 Mobile Power 50.
We feel that these five nominees meet the criteria and show influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and who we feel serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
Congratulations to the first 5 nominees for the 2018 Mobile Power 50:
- Sarah Edge, General Manager UK & Ireland, HMD Global
- Gareth Turpin, Sales Director, O2
- Pierre Coppin, Head of Propositions and Planning, Sky Mobile
- Henri Salameh, Global Commercial Director, STK
- Jeff Dodds, Managing Director, Virgin Mobile
Please join the debate on the Mobile Power 50 website, where you can nominate somebody who you feel serves as an inspiration to the rest of the trade - Nominate here.
The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors
Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year:
2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK
2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
