Mobile Industry Awards 2022: WeFix wins Best Repair Service

WeFix has been named Best Repair Service at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab).

With sustainability becoming a concern for more and more people, the market for repair services has been growing steadily in recent years.

Even the most tech-savvy customer can require help when needing a repair, and this award recognised the high street and online companies providing the best experience.

Our 2022 finalists were:

EE Local Repairs

iSmash

MTR

The ilab Repair Centre

The Techout

WeFix

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

A clear mobile proposition suited to the brand’s approach to retail and clientele

Products and services encompassing a spectrum of user demands

A support process which helps users from first contact to post-sale

Demonstrable strength in supply, securing the best products at the best prices

Quantifiable business success within the mobile space

A successful and consistent approach to marketing

Why WeFix won

In a tough year for repair services affected by the global component shortage, WeFix impressed the judges with its flexibility and efficiency.

In an increasingly crowded market, the company stood out with the range of services it offered, as well as a strong focus on excellent customer service.

Congratulations to WeFix, as well as to all of our other 2022 finalists!