Samsung Chromebook 2 series arriving in May, cost as little as £249

Update: A spokesperson for Samsung also confirmed to TechRadar Pro that the smaller model will sell for £249 while the bigger one will cost £329; she also confirmed that the original Samsung Chromebook will still be available for sale for £229.

Samsung has confirmed that its next generation Chromebook 2 notebooks will arrive on UK soil in May.

The 11.6-inch and 13.3-inch ARM-based laptops and successor to the most popular Chromebook yet will go on sale on May 1 and May 11 respectively, although Samsung is yet to confirm UK prices.

The smaller of the two devices features 1366 x 768 screen resolution, while the full size model packs a full HD 1920 x 1080 display. Both harness Samsung's octo-core Exynos 5 processors (1.9GHz or 2.1GHz)\.

The devices feature up to 4GB RAM and 16GB of storage, while both include that faux-leather casing that's become a design feature across Samsung's mobile devices.

Stateside bump

Both models are expected to be priced higher than the first model, which was priced at £230 upon launch in the UK last year.

In the United States they cost $319.99 (£193) for the 11.6-inch device while the 13.3-inch will cost $399.99 (£241), but seeing as the original Chromebook was $249, Brits can expect to see a little bit of a bump.

Let's hope that like-it-or-loathe-it faux leather finish doesn't push up the price any more than is necessary to account for the spec improvements!

All major PC manufacturers (Toshiba, HP, Acer, Dell and Lenovo) have now launched one or more Chromebook products.