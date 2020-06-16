Microsoft’s new Money in Excel offers dynamic management of your finances

Microsoft has released Money in Excel, a new feature that allows users to turn the spreadsheet application into a more dynamic money management tool. Available to Microsoft 365 subscribers, Money in Excel lets you automatically pull in financial data from bank accounts, credit cards and investments for tackling budgeting and delivering better management of your finances.

Users can download a Money in Excel template, which has been made available on the Microsoft Office website. Once downloaded and installed within the application, Money in Excel lets you keep track of your money by securely connecting your chosen financial accounts to the software. The new feature is available to Microsoft Personal or Family subscribers and utilizes the Plaid connector TechRadar Pro has reported on previously.

Money in Excel features a number of tools designed to offer more efficient money management, allowing you to keep tabs on your spending habits. It’ll flag up bank fees, overdraft charges and other outgoings as they change and can also be customized to suit the needs of different users. Transactions from added bank accounts are automatically imported and are dynamically updated to build up an evolving picture of your personal finances.

Transaction tracker

Microsoft says that the majority of major US financial institutions are supported with the added convenience of imported transactions being automatically added into one workbook. Money in Excel features an additionally practical edge to proceedings as it can automatically generate easy-on-the-eye charts that give a handy visual overview of your finances.

The Money in Excel template is currently only available to Microsoft 365 users in the US and is only compatible with US bank and financial accounts, and costs $6.99 per month for the Personal edition, which is limited to one user. The Family edition costs $9.99 a month and can be used by up to six people.