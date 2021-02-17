Microsoft Edge is getting even safer for some users

Microsoft Edge will be getting a new Kids Mode as the web browser looks to provide greater protections for younger web surfers.

The new feature is currently only available via the Canary test channel but is expected to come to the dev channel shortly afterward, followed by a general release.

“Kids Mode is a convenient browsing mode inside Microsoft Edge that’s designed for kids,” a Microsoft support page read. “With its kid-friendly features and safety guardrails in place, Kids Mode is a great place for children to safely explore the web. Kids Mode includes features like custom browser themes, kid-friendly content, browsing based on an allow list, Bing SafeSearch set to strict, and a password requirement to exit. Also, Kids Mode doesn't require a child account or profile.”

Microsoft says Kids Mode is also highly customizable, with guardians able to grant access to child-friendly sites that might be blocked by default. Child users can also add personalized themes to Edge, with changes not being applied when they leave Kids Mode.

Keeping the kids safe

In order to enter Kids Mode, Edge users should click on the profile switcher in the browser frame and click “Browse in Kids Mode”. Being signed into the browser is not essential but it will allow users to sync their Kids Mode settings across multiple devices. Edge users then simply set the appropriate age range and that’s it.

With more children forced to learn remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many will be sharing smartphones, laptops, and other digital devices in order to keep up with their schoolwork. The extra protection offered by Kids Mode is likely to give adults extra peace of mind as well as ensuring that younger members of the household don’t interfere with their preferred online settings.

Exiting Kids Mode is straightforward, with individuals simply entering their device password. Expect more features to be added to Microsoft’s child-friendly browsing mode in the not-too-distant future.

