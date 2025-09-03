Hollow Knight Silksong release day build-up: live coverage of the release of Silksong, including key info and timings, and impressions ahead of our review in progress
Join me as I cover the build-up to the launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong is mere hours away, after years of waiting and plenty of fan speculation. It'll launch September 4 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. From what we've seen so far, it's set to be a faster and more challenging game than its predecessor. Early signs are good, pointing to a huge launch for Silksong and developer Team Cherry.
Given just how highly anticipated Silksong is, we'll be covering the release, and the build-up to its launch, live. You'll get our up-to-date impressions, including what we learned from the Silksong release trailer, as well as relevant info like the release time, pricing, and platforms. Hopefully, Silksong will end up on our best indie games list alongside the first game, but we'll need some time before we can offer a final review verdict.
Here's our Silksong launch live coverage, including everything you need to know leading up to the release of the Hollow Knight sequel. As we near release time, we'll update with more key info.
Silksong release time for your timezone
Hollow Knight Silksong launches on September 4 at the following times:
- United States (East Coast): 10AM ET
- United States (West Coast): 7AM PT
- United Kingdom: 3PM BST
- Central Europe: 4PM CEST
- Japan (Tokyo): 11PM JST
- Australia (Sydney): 12AM AEST (September 5)
What platforms is Silksong on?
Silksong will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Linux, and MacOS. That's quite a spread, and great news for those playing on older consoles. Generally, this isn't expected to be a graphically intensive game, so it should be right at home on all consoles. If you're playing on PC, here are the system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i3-3240, AMD FX-4300 (Minimum); Intel i5-3470 (Recommended)
- Memory: 4 GB RAM (Minimum); 8GB (Recommended)
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB), Radeon HD 7750 (1GB) (Minimum); GeForce 1050 2GB, Radeon R9 380 2GB (Recommended)
- DirectX: Version 10
- Storage: 8 GB available space
If you're playing on MacOS, you'll want to check the system requirements below:
- OS: Big Sur 11 or newer (Minimum, Recommended)
- Processor: Intel Core i3 (Minimum); Intel i5, Apple M1 (Recommended)
- Memory: 4 GB RAM (Minimum); 8GB RAM (Recommended)
- Graphics: Metal capable Intel and AMD GPUs (Minimum); Metal capable Intel and AMD GPUs, Apple M1 (Recommended)
- Storage: 8 GB available space (Minimum, Recommended)
How much does Silksong cost?
We now know that Hollow Knight: Silksong will cost $19.99 / €19.99 / ¥2300 when it launches. This puts it around the same price point as Hollow Knight, when adjusted for inflation.
Given that the original offered up to eighty hours of gameplay, this is a great value deal if you look at game purchases this way. We'll have to wait and see how substantial Silksong is, but all signs are pointing to a meaty game, with a lot of side bosses and optional paths to explore.
Will Silksong be on Game Pass?
Silksong will launch on Game Pass on September 4, 2025. Subscribers will be able to download and play the game at no extra cost. Hopefully, the game will end up on our best Xbox Game Pass games list by the end of 2025.
As a freelance games writer, it's my job to stay up to date with the latest releases and developments in the games industry. I played through Hollow Knight all the way back in 2019, and have been craving a follow-up ever since. I'll be picking up Silksong the second it drops, and will then be busy playing so I can deliver my impressions as they happen. It'll then be time for a review in progress, before I've seen enough of the game to put a final score on it.
Live coverage as it happens
What I’m hoping to see from Silksong
Having looked through all of the gameplay trailers for Silksong, I’m thinking it’s going to be a very different game to its predecessor. This mostly comes from the change in protagonist. The knight from the first game felt like a real underdog; underpowered and up against the wall at all times. By comparison, Hornet is much more competent. She’s faster, has better traversal abilities, and should be more formidable in combat.
I’m hoping to see this shift in power dynamic translate to the boss battles. Will we still feel like David facing down Goliath? I’m hoping so, which would mean a change in how bosses measure up to the player in terms of power level. I’d also love to see some returning characters, but mostly I’m happy for Silksong to tell its own story.
Where can you play Hollow Knight Silksong?
Hollow Knight: Silksong launches on PS5, PS4, Switch 2, Switch, XSX|S, Xbox One, PC, Linux, and MacOS. This is certainly a wide spread, ensuring that pretty much everyone can get in on the fun. It’s great to see a day one release for Mac users too; quite rare, in my experience.
Map revealed
We got a good look at the Silksong map during the reveal trailer. It features areas like Deep Docks, Far Fields and Greymoor. It certainly looks like Hollow Knight to me, with a huge interconnected map with plenty of hidden routes and secret areas to explore.
Can you preload Silksong?
Currently, you cannot pre-order or preload Hollow Knight Silksong. This is likely to be the case until launch, with the game going live for everyone at the times listed in the post below. We do know that it’ll cost USD $19.99 | EUR €19.99 | JPY ¥2300.
What time does Silksong come out?
Four days until release! Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on 4th September. Release times: 7AM PT | 10AM ET | 4PM CEST | 11PM JST Game price: USD $19.99 | EUR €19.99 | JPY ¥2300 pic.twitter.com/JeDmozItpXSeptember 1, 2025
Silksong is now just a day away, coming September 4, 2025 at the following times:
Welcome in!
Hello and happy Silksong release day-eve. The long awaited game will be out very soon indeed, allowing players to jump back into the vibrant and mysterious world of Hollow Knight. I’ll be covering the build up to launch, providing everything you need to know before jumping in. Once the game is out, you’ll get our up to date impressions, before a full review goes live next week.