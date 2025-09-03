Hollow Knight Silksong release day build-up: live coverage of the release of Silksong, including key info and timings, and impressions ahead of our review in progress

Hollow Knight: Silksong is mere hours away, after years of waiting and plenty of fan speculation. It'll launch September 4 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. From what we've seen so far, it's set to be a faster and more challenging game than its predecessor. Early signs are good, pointing to a huge launch for Silksong and developer Team Cherry.

Given just how highly anticipated Silksong is, we'll be covering the release, and the build-up to its launch, live. You'll get our up-to-date impressions, including what we learned from the Silksong release trailer, as well as relevant info like the release time, pricing, and platforms. Hopefully, Silksong will end up on our best indie games list alongside the first game, but we'll need some time before we can offer a final review verdict.

Here's our Silksong launch live coverage, including everything you need to know leading up to the release of the Hollow Knight sequel. As we near release time, we'll update with more key info.

Silksong release time for your timezone

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight Silksong launches on September 4 at the following times:

United States (East Coast): 10AM ET

United States (West Coast): 7AM PT

United Kingdom: 3PM BST

Central Europe: 4PM CEST

Japan (Tokyo): 11PM JST

Australia (Sydney): 12AM AEST (September 5)

What platforms is Silksong on?

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Silksong will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Linux, and MacOS. That's quite a spread, and great news for those playing on older consoles. Generally, this isn't expected to be a graphically intensive game, so it should be right at home on all consoles. If you're playing on PC, here are the system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer

Processor: Intel Core i3-3240, AMD FX-4300 (Minimum); Intel i5-3470 (Recommended)

Memory: 4 GB RAM (Minimum); 8GB (Recommended)

Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB), Radeon HD 7750 (1GB) (Minimum); GeForce 1050 2GB, Radeon R9 380 2GB (Recommended)

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 8 GB available space

If you're playing on MacOS, you'll want to check the system requirements below:

OS: Big Sur 11 or newer (Minimum, Recommended)

Processor: Intel Core i3 (Minimum); Intel i5, Apple M1 (Recommended)

Memory: 4 GB RAM (Minimum); 8GB RAM (Recommended)

Graphics: Metal capable Intel and AMD GPUs (Minimum); Metal capable Intel and AMD GPUs, Apple M1 (Recommended)

Storage: 8 GB available space (Minimum, Recommended)

How much does Silksong cost?

We now know that Hollow Knight: Silksong will cost $19.99 / €19.99 / ¥2300 when it launches. This puts it around the same price point as Hollow Knight, when adjusted for inflation.

Given that the original offered up to eighty hours of gameplay, this is a great value deal if you look at game purchases this way. We'll have to wait and see how substantial Silksong is, but all signs are pointing to a meaty game, with a lot of side bosses and optional paths to explore.

Will Silksong be on Game Pass?

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Silksong will launch on Game Pass on September 4, 2025. Subscribers will be able to download and play the game at no extra cost. Hopefully, the game will end up on our best Xbox Game Pass games list by the end of 2025.

Jake Green Freelance writer As a freelance games writer, it's my job to stay up to date with the latest releases and developments in the games industry. I played through Hollow Knight all the way back in 2019, and have been craving a follow-up ever since. I'll be picking up Silksong the second it drops, and will then be busy playing so I can deliver my impressions as they happen. It'll then be time for a review in progress, before I've seen enough of the game to put a final score on it.