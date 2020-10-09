Juniper Networks unveils VPN offering

Juniper Networks has released a number of new additions to its security portfolio, including a VPN, to provide organizations with deeper network visibility and extend security policies and access control beyond the main office.

As IT professionals can only secure what they can see, extensive network visibility is a must for organizations with remote users and IoT devices. At the same time, the pandemic and the shift to remote working has drastically changed where and how employees work which has introduced a greatly expanded attack surface almost overnight.

To solve these challenges, Juniper extends visibility and security policy to any device wherever it may be and adapts access to the network and threat protection to stop targeted attacks as they occur.

Juniper Secure Connect

Even before employees began working from home at the level they do so today, organizations were already starting to move toward distributed networks, reinforcing the importance of a secure and reliable connection to their corporate networks.

To provide secure remote access to remote workers, Juniper Networks has created Juniper Secure Connect which supports both IPSec and SSL-VPN with a simple configuration process that uses built-in automation to ensure optimal performance and connectivity.

The company's new VPN solution enables organizations to quickly achieve dynamic, flexible and adaptable connectivity on any device reducing risk by extending visibility and enforcement from client to cloud.

VP of security business and strategy at Juniper Networks Samantha Madrid provided further insights on the company's latest additions to its security portfolio in a press release, saying:

“Many vendors talk about Zero Trust and providing secure access end-to-end to address the dynamic nature of threats, especially with a largely remote workforce accessing the corporate network from home and the increase in IoT devices. But Juniper truly delivers on this vision. We’re extending security in ways that turn ‘dumb pipes’ into intelligent sensors and enforcement points that are able to dynamically optimize protections as attacks are happening. We can provide comprehensive visibility across an organization into who and what is on the network and give our customers the means to limit their risk with minimal impact to their end users.”