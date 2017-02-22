1&1 unveils new range of server solutions for SMBs

Popular web hosting company 1&1 has refreshed its existing "Dynamic Cloud Server" range and renamed it as "Cloud Server".

The branding change also saw a number of welcomed features like SSDs (rather than traditional HDDs), the use of SAN solution for storage, centralised firewall rule setting for all virtual machines, load balancers, integrated backup, KVM Console and hot-add resize to increase resources without associated downtime.

The move comes as 1&1 faces stiff competition from rivals who are keen to tap into the growing SMB market. But the German company plans to differentiate itself by offering additional goodies like Apps templates which is essentially an app store for popular solutions like Magento or WordPress (think cPanel).

The cheapest server configuration offers one CPU (or vCore), 1GB of RAM, 20GB SSD and Linux as default OS for £15.84+VAT for a month. You are not tied in to any contracts and traffic, both inbound and outbound, is unlimited.

You also get 100 mailboxes, each with 2GB of storage, 2GB of online storage, unlimited access to an image library and the ability to deploy a virtual machine in less than a minute. You can try the new service for free for a month.