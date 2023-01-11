If you buy the Dead Space Remake you can get Dead Space 2 for free

By Elie Gould
published

Seeing double

Isaac is pinned down by an enemy
(Image credit: EA)
Audio player loading…

More good news has been announced ahead of the Dead Space remake, out January 27. Those lucky few who intend to play the game on a PC will be greeted with a free copy of Dead Space 2 on purchase. 

The survival horror sequel usually costs $20 / £17.99 / AUD$29 on Steam, but it’ll be free if you purchase the Dead Space remake – a nice extra if you don’t already own Dead Space 2. 

Unfortunately, this deal doesn’t carry over to console editions. However, for Xbox Series X/S owners and those subscribed to Game Pass, all the existing Dead Space games are already free to access, even Dead Space 3. 

That said, PS5 fans have got the short end of the stick with this one. Not only is there no deal for Dead Space 2, but it isn’t even available to purchase on the PlayStation Store. Furthermore, those planning to play the Dead Space remake on a PS5 will have to pay more than others as it is priced at $70 / £69.99 / AUS$109.05. 

Worth the pain 

Dead Space floating hand

(Image credit: EA)

For those who loved the original Dead Space, the remake stays true to the story but with some areas expanded, similar to the Resident Evil 2 remake. One big change is that your character, Isaac Clarke, will now speak. Originally a silent protagonist, Clarke was only given dialogue in Dead Space 2 and 3. This update makes the original game fit in more neatly with its sequels. 

Dead Space made a name for itself with its gore, letting you shoot off your enemies’ individual limbs. Developer Motive Studio hasn’t lost sight of that, and besides making Isaac a bit of a chatterbox, it’s adding a new dynamic flesh peeling system which looks terrific. This will also serve as a damage indicator making it more obvious when you can finish off a foe. 

Blowing away the competition  

If an alien horror story set deep in space sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Not long ago now, Striking Distance Studios released The Callisto Protocol. While many enjoyed its storyline and great visual and audible elements, the sci-fi horror title didn’t live up to the hype.
 

Dead Space remake cut of their limbs blood graffiti

(Image credit: EA)

The Callisto Protocol is not connected to Dead Space, though they do share a lineage. Callisto Protocol was directed by Glen Schofield, Dead Space’s co-creator, and both games’ atmospheres and mechanics are very similar. The enemies, the minimal HUD and UI, and an over-the-shoulder perspective make the resemblance to Dead Space hard to shake. 

While The Callisto Protocol was one of our hardware editor Aleksha McLoughlin’s favorite games of last year, she says herself that “It’s full of frustrating difficulty spikes and design decisions which means I can’t wholeheartedly love it the way I do those first two Dead Space games.” This is why she’s so excited for this Dead Space remake: it’s going back to the original source and giving it all the bells and whistles of a modern game.

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
Features writer

Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending her free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for her student publications. 


Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokemon. The video games came later, but it was the trading card game that caught her eye and led to Elie owning an extensive playing card collection (She would tell you how many are PSA 10, but she doesn’t want to get robbed). 


When it’s not Pokemon it's got to be horror. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on her list to play. This is all despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased – so horror games aren’t always the most enjoyable experience. 


But really, anything weird and wonderful is right up her street. She loves to find new games and cool indie devs. Just make sure not to ask her anything about SCP if you want to get home for dinner.

See more Gaming news