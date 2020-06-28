The Huawei Sound X combines rich audio quality and intelligent tech to bring you the most immersive surround sound experience that leaves a lasting impression.

Decked out in a glossy black finish, the Sound X speaker packs in clever tech from the premium French audio brand, Devialet known for their incredible sound. The cylindrical design blends seamlessly with the mesh grille bottom that houses six evenly spaced tweeters to give listeners an all-encompassing 360 degree sound of field no matter where you place the speaker. The speakers can intelligently detect proximity to walls and will adapt their sound profile based on whether its kept in the middle of the room or in a corner.

The Sound X packs dual-subwoofers with 20mm amplitude and transmits 60 watts of power that can fill an entire room with loud and crisp sound detail. It comes with Devialet’s revolutionary SAM technology that helps small speakers create a high-fidelity low-frequency curve for deeper bass and big sound without losing their rich tone. It also touts Devialet’s signature Push-Push design that cancels out vibrations at high volumes. So, no matter how high the volume is, the Sound X doesn’t shake or distort.

Controls are housed on top of the speaker in a touch neon LED display that synchronizes to your music. You can also mute the speaker using gesture controls – simply place your hand on the top of the Sound X and it'll quieten down, which is handy if you need to have a quick conversation.

Audio sharing from a smartphone to the Sound X is easy and simple thanks to Huawei Share. Just tap your Huawei phone against the Sound X to initiate seamless pairing and audio playback. The Sound X plays audio via Wi-Fi, a process that leads to much less data compression, and fewer lag or latency issues than Bluetooth transmission. That is built on HUAWEI’s self-developed technology – EMUI 10.1 Multi-Device Control Center that can transmit high-quality audio whether online or local from HUAWEI Sound X speaker to a HUAWEI Smartphone.

When you receive a call, the Sound X immediately pauses playback so you can use your phone to keep your conversations private. Playback resumes automatically as soon as your done with the call. Alternately, you can choose to answer via Bluetooth speaker and can play audio once again with a simple tap.

The HUAWEI Sound X is available in Black for AED 1,299 on Huawei e-shop, experience stores and across select retailer in the UAE. Huawei is offering complimentary HUAWEI Music 3 months VIP subscription on purchase.