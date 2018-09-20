Huawei Mate 20 release date, price, news and leaks

Update: The Huawei Mate 20 range could have new AI camera skills and an underwater mode. Plus, the Mate 20 Pro might have a currently unexplained detail on its bottom bezel and the phones might land alongside the Freebuds 2 Pro.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Huawei's next flagship phablet line

Huawei's next flagship phablet line When is it out? Announced October 16 2018, probably out soon after

Announced October 16 2018, probably out soon after What will it cost? Probably over £799 (about $1,110, AU$1,450)

The Huawei Mate 20 launch date is October 16, after the Chinese firm confirmed it is hosting an event in London on that date to announce its new Mate 20 series. Things don't come clearer than that, folks.

We don't know the exact timing yet for the event just yet, but we expect to hear about the Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro at the launch.

Huawei typically starts selling new entries in the Mate range in November, most recently with the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro in November 2017, though those two were announced in October.

That may mean the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro release date is sometime later in October, rather than November.

If you're in the US we wouldn't count on being able to buy it, as Huawei's recent handsets haven't hit the States.

And if there was any doubt that we'd get a Mate 20 Pro alongside the Huawei Mate 20, the fact that two Huawei handsets have been certified in China should help put your mind at ease. Phones are typically certified shortly before launch, so we'd expect to see at least two handsets on October 16.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is sure to be an expensive phone

There aren't any Huawei Mate 20 price rumors just yet, but the Mate 10 Pro launched at £699 / AU$1,099 / $799, so we'd expect the Mate 20 Pro will cost at least that much.

In fact it will probably be more, given that the Huawei P20 Pro costs £799 (about $1,110, AU$1,450) and the Mate 20 Pro is likely to be more powerful than that phone.

Huawei Mate 20 or Mate 11?

Considering Huawei's last phablet was called the Mate 10, you'd be forgiven for expecting the Huawei Mate 11 to come next. The company is switching it up and calling this next device the Mate 20.

We know that thanks to the Mate 20 Lite already being announced, plus the company has referred to it as the Mate 20 throughout a lot of its teasers like the one you can see below. It also sounds like next year the name might jump to Mate 30 rather than Mate 21.

#ExperienceSmarter with the #Kirin980. Reach a #HigherIntelligence with the #HuaweiMate20 Series. Mark your calendars NOW… 16.10.18. pic.twitter.com/9KhTMj0BXHAugust 31, 2018

Huawei Mate 20 display and design

One early rumor pointed to the standard Mate 20 featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner, and if the Mate 20 has one the Mate 20 Pro should do too.

Leaked firmware details from FunkyHuawei and published by XDA Developers shows there is likely to be an in-display fingerprint scanner in the Pro version of the phone too.

Industry sources claim the phone will use a Qualcomm ultrasonic scanner, which can work when greasy or wet. It's a believable claim too, given that the super-premium Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design had an in-screen scanner.

The claim of an in-screen scanner has emerged again recently, accompanied by images of the front panel, showing off a curvy design and a large notch which apparently houses a 3D-sensing camera for facial recognition.

This could be the front of the Mate 20 or Mate 20 Pro. Credit: digi.tech.qq / Weibo

We've since seen another set of images reportedly showing the front of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and they match up with the ones above, as well as giving us a look at the settings screen, which suggests the phone will have 128GB of storage.

Of course, there may be other sizes available as well. The images (which you can see below), also show that the phone has NFC - though we'd be surprised if it didn't.

This could be another look at the Mate 20 Pro. Credit: Weibo

We've also heard that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro might have a 6.9-inch OLED screen , as the company is apparently in the process of sampling screens of that size from Samsung Display, for use in a smartphone. That could make the Mate 20 Pro the biggest mainstream phone yet.

A big firmware leak published by XDA Developers claims the standard Huawei Mate 20 will come with a smaller 6.3-inch AMOLED screen.

We've seen the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screen rumors surface for a second time after code relating to the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro was found on Huawei's website, which also revealed the Huawei Mate 20 would have a Full HD+ resolution and the Mate 20 Pro would come with a QHD+ resolution.

One leak shows a similar design to the Mate 20 Lite for the Mate 20 as well. Leaked renders shared on XDA Developers shows how the phone has a notch that's being refered to as a 'teardrop' down to its size.

The photos below also show some hint at the design such as the existence of a headphone jack at the top edge of the phone.

We've also seen some more leaked images claiming to show what appear to be the front panels of both the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.

The panel for the Mate 20 seems to sport a teardrop-shaped display cutout, as shown above, while the Mate 20 Pro panel features Samsung Galaxy Note 9-style curved edges and a more distinct iPhone X-inspired notch that will reportedly house a 3D facial scanner, matching the leaked images above.

Image 1 of 4 Huawei Mate 20 front panel (credit: /Leaks)

Image 2 of 4 Huawei Mate 20 Pro front panel (credit: /Leaks)

Image 3 of 4 Huawei Mate 20 Pro front panel (credit: /Leaks)

Image 4 of 4 Huawei Mate 20 Pro front panel (credit: /Leaks)



We're expecting both of these phones to have a glass back - which should allow for wireless charging - but apart from that we don't know much about the size, materials or colors Huawei will choose.

One odd feature that's turned up in an image is an unidentified detail on the bottom bezel of the phone. You can see this below. It doesn't appear to be a button or logo, but could it be a front-facing speaker? We're not sure right now.

Credit: Roland Quandt

Of course, we'd take the image itself with a pinch of salt, especially given the stretched out look of the phone in it, but it comes from a fairly reliable source and could just be an issue of perspective.

Huawei Mate 20 specs and performance

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

The Huawei Mate 20 (and presumably the Mate 20 Pro as well) will pack the new Kirin 980 chipset. Huawei has confirmed this in a press release, announcing the 980 will be the world's first 7nm silicon and boast an octa-core setup.

Huawei claims that the Kirin 980 chip will deliver 20% better performance and 40% better battery efficiency over its predecessor that's found in the P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

The Mate 20 is also expected to feature 6GB of RAM alongside 128GB of storage, but we don't know if there will be other variants of the device or if there will be microSD support.

We'd expect this newer chipset to feature in both the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20.

It's expected all three of these devices will launch with Android Pie software on board as, for one thing, the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro have both been certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission and the listing mentions Android 9 Pie.

But even without that evidence we'd expect them to run it as it's out now and a flagship is unlikely to use old software. That said, the phones will probably have Emotion UI 9.0 on top - an overlay which is designed specifically by Huawei for its devices.

Huawei Mate 20 battery

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

According to the firmware files found by FunkyHuawei, the Mate 20 will come with a 4,200mAh battery inside. We'd expect a slightly bigger one inside the Mate 20 Pro, but we don't have any evidence for that.

If this is true, that'd make it bigger than the batteries inside the Mate 10 and P20 Pro, so hopefully that'll translate as longer battery life.

The teaser sent to TechRadar

A teaser sent directly to TechRadar suggested it'd be a bigger battery than the previous generations of handsets.

There's no clear sign of how big the battery will be, but as you can see in the diagram above the company is making it clear it'll be larger than 4000mAh.

For charging, it's rumored the Mate 20 will have wireless charging onboard too and by that logic we'd hope to see the feature on the Mate 20 Pro as well.

Huawei Mate 20 camera

Leaked images that we've seen suggest the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and possibly also the standard Mate 20 will have a triple-lens camera, albeit one with a different lens arrangement to the Huawei P20 Pro.

But we also have an idea of some of the new camera features, as an APK teardown has revealed that there might be an underwater shooting mode.

Plus there could be an AI Zoom (which automatically adjusts the zoom so that the subject stays focused), an AI Cinema mode, which adds filters to videos as you're recording, and a Video Bokeh mode, which lets you blur the background in videos.

These have all been found in official Huawei software, so they're being worked on, but it's not final software, so they may not all be supported ultimately.

Huawei Mate 20 other features

While not a feature as such, we've seen plenty of evidence that Huawei could launch 'Freebuds 2 Pro' wireless earbuds alongside the Mate 20 range, and the company may even pack the buds with them.

Leaked images (which you can see below) have shown the AirPods-inspired buds, and we've also learned that they might offer three hours of battery life, as well as having a case that can keep them juiced up for 20 hours.

If you need to recharge the case this can apparently be done either on a wireless charging mat or via USB-C. Interestingly though you can supposedly also put the case on the back of the Mate 20 or Mate 20 Pro and use your phone as a charging mat.

Image 1 of 2 The Freebuds 2 Pro and their charging case. Credit: Roland Quandt Image 2 of 2 A closer look at the charging case. Credit: Roland Quandt

What we want to see

As we wait for more news about the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro to come in, we've come up with the wish list below for what we want from the firm's next phablets.

1. An in-screen fingerprint scanner

Having an in-screen fingerprint scanner would give the Mate 20 Pro a standout feature

The Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design has a fingerprint scanner built into the screen, but the phone is beyond expensive, so we're hopeful that Huawei will bring the tech to a more mainstream phone before long.

Sticking it in the Mate 20 Pro would help the phablet stand out from other late 2018 flagships like the iPhone XI and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (which is rumored to have an in-screen scanner of its own).

2. A QHD display

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro has just a 1080p screen, which was especially odd as the standard Mate 10 has a QHD one.

Huawei seems in no hurry to make QHD its flagship standard, but as such many of its phones feel a bit lacking compared to Android rivals, at least when it comes to resolution, so we really hope the Mate 20 Pro will up the resolution to QHD.

It could make a significant difference on the 6-inch+ screen that we’re likely to get.

3. A headphone jack

We'd like to be able to plug headphones into the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei has ditched headphone jacks on its flagship phones, but we'd like to see them make a return so we can use wired headphones without an adaptor.

We're not optimistic that this will happen since Huawei might see it as a backwards step, but we live in hope.

4. Wireless charging

While the Mate 10 Pro has a big battery and fast charging, one thing it can't do is charge wirelessly, which many modern flagships – and even some mid-rangers – can, so we'd like Huawei to add the feature to the Mate 20 Pro.

There's hope that the company might, as the Mate RS Porsche Design has recently launched with wireless charging, so it's possible that the tech will trickle down to other Huawei phones soon.

5. A new chipset

The P20 and P20 Pro are powerful phones overall, but they launched with last year's chipset, specifically the Kirin 970 which first appeared in the Huawei Mate 10 range. If Huawei uses that chip again in the Mate 20 Pro we'll be really unimpressed.

But this is one wish that we think will come true, as Huawei often sticks new chipsets in the Mate series, so we're expecting to see the Kirin 980 (or whatever Huawei ends up calling it) in the Mate 20 Pro.

6. A gradient finish

Huawei's new gradient finish is too good not to use on more phones

One of the more eye-catching features of the P20 and P20 Pro is the 'gradient finish' that you get with certain shades of the phones.

This essentially melds several different colors, with different ones visible depending on the lighting and what angle you look at the phone.

It's a good look and one we'd like to see offered on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

7. A bezel-free design

The Mate 10 and P20 ranges are already fairly light on bezel, but we want to see even less from the Mate 20 Pro.

One slight issue with that is the fingerprint scanner, as we're not huge fans of rear-facing ones and putting a scanner on the front tends to mean a large bottom bezel, but if Huawei does build the scanner into the screen as we've wished for above then there's no need for that.