Huawei launches Honor 8, Honor 8 Smart and Holly 3 at a starting price of Rs 9,999

Huawei today announced its successor to the Honor 7 and Honor 6 Plus called the Honor 8. Along with Honor 8 launch, the company also announced two more smartphones called the Honor 8 Smart and the Honor Holly 3. The newly announced Holly 3 is the first ‘Made In India’ smartphone from the Chinese phone maker. Successor to last year’s Honor 7, the Honor 8 features dual rear camera and features a 5.2-inch Full HD display (1080 x 1920 pixels resolution), and is powered by the octa-core Kirin 950 processor.

The dual SIM phone will be running Android 6.0 Marshmallow running Huawei’s EMUI 4.1 skin on top. The dual 12MP rear camera setup (f/2.2 aperture) comes with laser autofocus and dual-LED flash, and also has features like geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR and panorama. The selfie camera of the phone is an 8MP with a f/2.4 aperture.

Backed by a 3000 mAh non-removable battery, which is a small step down from Honor 7's 3100mAh battery, Honor 8 weighs 153 gms. The phone sports a USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector and can charge to 47 per cent in 30 minutes using Smart Power 4.0. The phone comes with sensors like a fingerprint scanner, proximity sensors, gyros, compass and accelerometers. The smartphone sports 2.5D glass protection on the front and back and has metal edges.

Honor 8 Specifications

OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with EMUI 4.1

Display: 5.2-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920)

Processor: 1.8GHz octa-core Kirin 950

RAM: 4GB

Internal Storage: 32GB; expandable up to 128GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: Dual 12MP cameras, Dual-tine LED flash, Laser Autofocus

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 3000mAh

At this price, Honor 8 will compete with the likes of LeEco Le Max2, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Xiaomi Mi 5, and OnePlus 3. The Honor 8 smartphone will be available via Amazon India, Flipkart, and the Honor Online store from Wednesday at a price of at Rs. 29,999. The smartphone will be available in Sunrise Gold, Pearl White, and Sapphire Blue colour.

Honor 8 Smart

Honor 8 Smart features a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with a pixel density of 424ppi and is powered by a 2GHz octa-core 64-bit Kirin 650 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB with microSD card). The phone packs in 3000mAh battery and boasts of a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. The Honor 8 Smart will be priced at Rs 19,999.

Honor Holly 3

The Honor Holly 3 features a 5.5 HD display and is powered by octa-core Kirin 620 processor running at 1.2GHz. The Holly 3 phone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The phone carries a 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front. The Honor Holly 3 packs in 3100mAH battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The ‘made in India’ Honor Holly 3 is priced at Rs 9,999.