How to watch the Nintendo Direct September 2023 event

Great news Nintendo fans! There's a new Nintendo Direct set to air on September 14, 2023, and it looks set to be one for the books. Nintendo announced the event on very short notice, but thankfully we also received some info on what to expect from the showcase.

If you didn't already know, Nintendo Direct presentations are where the beloved game publisher announces its upcoming slate of games. This can be major first-party titles like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, or third-party titles that are making their way onto Nintendo Switch.

Here's when the Nintendo Direct event for September 14 goes live, some details on exactly how and where to watch it, as well as our predictions for what to expect in terms of announcements. We'll also be covering the news as it happens elsewhere on the site, so stick with TechRadar Gaming to find out everything that's revealed later today.

Nintendo Direct start time

The Nintendo Direct September 2023 event will air September 14 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST and will last around 40 minutes. This is about standard for a Nintendo Direct event, especially as of late. Still, 40 minutes is plenty of time for Nintendo to reveal a whole new slate of upcoming Switch games.

Tune in on Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused on #NintendoSwitch games releasing this winter.Watch it live here: https://t.co/tUb8vyZNfx pic.twitter.com/WJcQ5ZQl1bSeptember 13, 2023 See more

Where to watch the Nintendo Direct on September 14

You'll be able to access the live stream on Nintendo's official YouTube channel and Twitch, as well as on the Nintendo homepage. If you don't want to miss the show you can either set a reminder on YouTube or stay tuned with our live news updates.

Nintendo Direct September 2023: what to expect

Nintendo has described the upcoming Direct as a show that's "focused on Nintendo Switch games releasing this Winter." While this is indeed quite vague, we predict seeing more of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the Super Mario RPG remake, as well as new footage for Detective Pikachu Returns.

Then there's the DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that's set to arrive this Winter, as well as Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

Of course, we're hoping for some surprises as well, though it may be getting ahead of ourselves to expect more from the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4.

What's more likely is that we'll hear more about the Princess Peach game revealed earlier this year, and maybe a brief look at Rift of the Necrodancer, which is still yet to receive a release date.

That's everything you need to know about watching the upcoming Nintendo Direct event.