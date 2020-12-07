Hot PS5 deal: Buy 2 PS5 games and get one free, including Cyberpunk 2077

If your PS5 games library is looking a little thin on the ground, Best Buy is offering a great chance to pick up some more PlayStation 5 games for less.

You can get three PS5 games for the price of two at Best Buy, with titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, NBA 2K21, Godfall, Watch Dogs: Legion, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

There are a number of PS4 games on offer, too, including the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, which will receive a PS5 update sometime in 2021, Borderlands 3 and Control: Ultimate Edition.

We've mainly seen a number of backwards compatible PS4 games receive discounts, so it's a boon to see so many PS5 games on offer.

To access the deal, you'll need to buy two next-gen games to get a third free, so if you pick up Call of Duty: Black Ops War and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you could get Cyberpunk 2077 for nothing.

Even though PS5 stock is proving difficult to find, this is a great chance to expand your PS5 games library for less. If you're still searching where to buy a PS5, we're carrying out regular stock checks to help you secure one.

