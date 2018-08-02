Honor Play with GPU Turbo announced for gamers

The Honor Play has just been announced for the UAE and Saudi Arabia and,as the name implies, it's being positioned as a gaming-centric phone with GPU Turbo technology.

Highlights including a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a notch. That seems a bit puzzling as most mobile games are designed for a 16:9 aspect ratio which means that you'll most likely see black borders around the screen.

The Honor Play has dual rear camera in a 16MP+2MP configuration along with a 16MP front-facing one, and like all recent Huawei and Honor phones, these cameras are AI enabled.

With the GPU Turbo technology, Honor is guaranteeing fast speeds and wants to address the common performance issues that plague mobile gamers. The GPU Turbo technology leverages hardware-software integration solution and increases graphics processing.

According to Honor, the graphics processing efficiency is increased by 60%, while the SoC (System on Chip) energy consumption is reduced by 30%. Jitter rate and temperatures have been minimized for a smoother, more comfortable performance.

More Specs

The Honor Play has a Kirin 970 NPU chipset which is the highest performing processor from Huawei owned HiSilicon and powers the company's flagship products., You get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage along with a microSD card slot and support for two SIM cards.

The battery is beefy at 3,750mAh which will definitely be required when gaming. Honor is releasing the phone with the latest EMUI 8.2 software based on Android 8.1.

The Honor Play will be available in Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Ultra-Violet, and a special Player Edition patterned in red and black. It's been priced at SAR 1,199 in KSA and at AED1,199 in UAE, and, will be available at retail stores from August 1.