Denon DVD-1940 plays it all for £250

For just £250, Denon's new DVD-1940 universal disc player will play the full gamut of audio and video discs, using the very latest AV technology available. It proudly boasts 1080p upscaling and HDMI connectivity for the best possible picture, plus a new 24-bit/192 kHz Burr-Brown DAC for high-quality audio.

Affordable universal player

The DVD-1940 represents Denon's most affordable universal player from the current range, making its comprehensive feature list a real eye-opener.

On the video side, Denon has selected a Faroudja FLi2301 DCDi chipset, with five Image Mode memories that enable users to fine-tune the picture quality to their liking. And there's also a new high-spec video DAC that further contributes to the overall image quality.

Strong hi-fi credentials

Of course the player is not just about a pretty picture, it also offers support for DVD-Audio and SACD discs as well as CD-R/RW discs loaded with MP3 and WMA files.

It shows strong hi-fi credentials with a replaceable mains lead (for the upgraders out there) and its 'Pure Direct' audio circuit design - based on technology from Denon's hi-fi range - is said to give superior results with music. Denon has even braced the chassis and introduced anti-vibration construction techniques.