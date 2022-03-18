Hogwarts Legacy's most magical feature is the lack of microtransactions

Audio player loading…

Hogwarts Legacy will not include microtransactions, the community manager of developer Avalanche Software has confirmed.

The upcoming Harry Potter RPG was finally fully revealed in PlayStation’s March 17 State of Play showcase through an extensive gameplay trailer. The preview gave us an in-depth look into the game’s spell-slinging combat, a glimpse of its open-world exploration, and narrowed its release window down to this year’s holiday season.

After the show aired, however, some excited fans were worried that in-game purchases would creep into Hogwarts Legacy. Avalanche didn't touch on the topic during the stream, leaving many to speculate that microtransactions would be included in the game through its potion-brewing or spell-casting mechanics.

We've seen this question coming up and want to set the record straight.There are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy.March 17, 2022 See more

That won’t be the case, however, as Avalanche’s community manager Chandler Wood has made explicitly clear on Twitter.

“We've seen this question coming up and want to set the record straight,” Wood said.

“There are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy.”

It’s difficult for Wood to be any clearer than that. Don’t expect any in-game purchases to appear in Hogwarts Legacy, and by the way Wood is framing the issue, don’t expect any to crop up in the future.

Analysis: a common nuisance

Microtransactions don’t have a glowing reputation across the world of video games. While publishers see them as an easy way of monetizing games to make an extra buck after release, predatory in-game purchase systems are often implemented to the detriment of a game’s core experience, or pushed so aggressively onto players that they spoil their enjoyment.

You need only look at the latest Gran Turismo 7 update to understand that poorly implemented microtransactions can turn off a game’s community. Pushing players towards digital purchases in a game they’ve already splashed out on is a surefire way to upset them.

Avalanche’s decision to exclude microtransactions from Hogwarts Legacy, however, is a surprising one, as the game appears ripe for them. Between all the potions to brew, the spells to learn, the common room upgrades to unlock, and skills to acquire, there are plenty of opportunities to build costly cash purchases into the game’s core mechanics. Throw in a hugely recognizable license like Harry Potter, and they could attract many casual players willing to part with their money.

Hogwarts Legacy fans, then, will be relieved to hear the Harry Potter RPG won’t feature the often-maligned purchases. Instead, they can focus on exploring and enjoying the magical world around them, living out the Hogwarts fantasy they’ve been dreaming about since they were young. Let’s hope other developers follow suit and the trend of heavily monetized triple-A games recedes.

If child wizards aren't your bag, take a peek at our selection of the best RPGs for console and PC.