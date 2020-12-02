Halo Infinite battle royale rumors won’t go away as 343 Industries addresses new leak

Halo Infinite news has been thin on the ground since its surprise delay back in August, which means rumors are beginning to resurface regarding the game's purported battle royale mode.

A Reddit post back in October suggested that a Halo Infinite battle royale mode is in the works, and suggested that the game mode would be free and set on Zeta Halo. The Reddit user goes on to say that "343 has wanted to make this BR unlike any to come before and there are some BIG and I mean BIG plans for this."

Predictably, with fans eager to feast on even a morsel of information about the game, 343 Industries has moved to quash the story, though didn’t necessarily deny the possibility outright.

343 Industries community manager Brian Jarrad called the claim “unfounded”, but admitted the company isn’t doing itself any favors by not releasing an update on the state of the game. It looks like we’ll know more before the year is out, though.

Btw yes I’m aware we could help solve this with real news. We certainly have some things we’re overdue on and eager to talk more about. We’re in the process of pulling together a year-end update.November 30, 2020

While the battle royale craze has arguably died down somewhat in the last year, the prospect of up to a hundred Spartans going at it to be the last one standing is admittedly appealing. Halo has always championed large-scale multiplayer modes, such as Big Team Battle and Halo 5’s Warzone.

Unfortunately, though, Halo Infinite has seemingly gone through some development issues in the last few months, with Jarrad admitting that “the Infinite road hasn’t been easy” on Twitter.

The Infinite road hasn’t been easy. This year in particular has been incredibly challenging. We have hundreds of developers who truly only want to make the best Halo game they possibly can. It pains all of us when the community is hurting.December 1, 2020

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer recently said there was an upside to Halo Infinite’s delay, which tips the game for a vague release in 2021. Speaking on The Verge’s Decoder podcast, Spencer explained that while there was internal disappointment that the game missed its original launch date, he strongly believes that fans will get a better Halo game as a result.

“It’s something that we had planned for [...] to have Halo there,” Spencer said. “In the long run, I think what’s going to happen is we’re going to get a better Halo game at a good time when people can actually get a console. I feel good about that. I think the game will be better for the time that we’re giving it."

Wake me, when you need me

Will Halo Infinite be the holiday hit that Xbox Series X owners will be hoping for? Time will tell, but hopefully developer 343 Industries will share more Halo Infinite news sooner rather than later.

If you've got a hankering for Halo, don't forget that Halo: The Master Chief Collection recently received a next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, adding 120Hz support, quicker load times and more.

