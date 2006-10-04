Intel and Imagination to work together

Intel has signed a 'major collaboration agreement' with UK firm Imagination Technologies .

The deal, Imagination said, extends the licensing and deployment of graphics and video IP cores "in certain segments".

Intel has invested £5.3 million into Imagination, representing six million shares of its capital and giving Intel a 2.9 per cent stake in the firm.

Imagination's chief executive Hossein Yassaie said that the companies will work together to put graphics and video capabilities into Intel microprocessors.