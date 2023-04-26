Google Docs is getting its own search bar to solve all your most pressing problems

Tracking down the service or tweak you need in Google Docs should soon be a lot simpler thanks to a new update coming to the platform.

The word processor tool is introducing a new search bar that it says will make it easier for users to find exactly what they're looking for, including commonly used features such as formatting and editing tools. For example, typing in “who last viewed this document,” will bring up the Activity dashboard.

As well as Google Docs, the new addition will also be added into several other Google Workspace tools, including spreadsheet software Sheets and presentation software Slides, replacing the current need to navigate to the Help menu to search all fields.

Google Docs search

The new search bar will be instantly available when opening up a new file, and will initially offer suggestions for common actions, such as getting a Google Doc document set up properly, inserting rows or columns in a Google Sheets file, or editing the theme in a Google Slides presentation.

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

As you begin building and editing a file, you'll be able to find recent actions and used features, or further suggestions for functions you might want to use to improve your file.

"These refined tool-finding capabilities aim to help you quickly locate relevant features or functionality using your own words," a Google Workspace blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the news said.

"Whether you’re exploring collaboration, smart canvas, or formatting features, the enhanced tool finder will save you time and streamline your flow of work by helping you find the exact features you’re looking for much quicker."

The new addition will be on by default, and won't require any IT admin changes or controls. It's begun rolling out now, and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as users with personal Google Accounts.