GoDaddy makes accepting mobile payments easier for anyone with an iPhone

GoDaddy has joined the list of website builder (opens in new tab) services that now offer Tap to Pay on iPhone technology.

Available now to US-based users only to begin with, GoDaddy (opens in new tab) has collaborated with Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone to offer this free from its mobile app.

GoDaddy says the release of this additional service is to simplify seamless tap payments for small businesses without the need to purchase an additional POS system (opens in new tab).

Tap to pay with GoDaddy

Apple Tap to Pay was first revealed in February 2022 with the aim of eradicating the use of external POS hardware. GoDaddy joins the likes of Wix (opens in new tab) and Stripe that also recently announced Tap to Pay capabilities (opens in new tab).

By downloading the GoDaddy mobile app on a compatible iPhone, businesses will have the ability to accept all types of contactless payments, from contactless debit and credit cards to Apple Pay and other digital wallets.

“Based on our data, more than half of all in-store purchases are now contactless, making it a favorite way for consumers to make payments in-store,” said Osama Bedier, President of GoDaddy Commerce.

“Many of our US customers already have an iPhone. By adding Tap to Pay on iPhone to the GoDaddy Mobile App, we will enable millions of small businesses to accept in-person payments without having to purchase additional hardware. That matters in this climate. It’s part of GoDaddy’s mission to put merchants first by making user-friendly, connected commerce tools accessible to all businesses, no matter their size.”

In a company blog post (opens in new tab), GoDaddy claims that Apple does not store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers, and GoDaddy implements advanced encryption designed to safeguard users' data.

Transactions through the GoDaddy Mobile App are powered by GoDaddy Payments, which comes with transaction fees of 2.3% + 0 cents per in-person transaction.

GoDaddy is yet to comment on expanding the offering to users outside of the US.