Stripe will now let merchants accept Tap to Pay via Android devices

Audio player loading…

Top payment processor Stripe is bringing Tap to Pay , a near-field communication (NFC) powered payment initiative, to Android devices, albeit in a roundabout way.

Apple Tap to Pay, first revealed in February 2022, turns an iOS device into a point-of-sale ( POS ) device alongside partner-enabled iOS apps, without the need for an intermediary app, such as Google Pay.

But now (via TechCrunch (opens in new tab) ) , Stripe is set to become the first payment platform to offer the same experience on Android, by allowing businesses who already use Stripe Terminal, the company’s physical card reader, to carry out Tap to Pay transactions on NFC-equipped Android devices.

TechRadar Pro needs you! (opens in new tab)

We want to build a better website for our readers, and we need your help! You can do your bit by filling out our survey (opens in new tab) and telling us your opinions and views about the tech industry in 2023. It will only take a few minutes and all your answers will be anonymous and confidential. Thank you again for helping us make TechRadar Pro even better. D. Athow, Managing Editor

Tap to Pay on Android

Apple expanded the list of payment platforms that support Tap to Play on iOS back in November 2022, and so it follows that a similar arms race will occur to support the initiative on Android.

For it’s part, Stripe, alongside the usual payment providers such as Google Pay, American Express, Mastercard and Visa, will support smaller third-party merchants aimed at specific industries, like Oddle (aimed at restaurants and catering), Squire (barbershops), Fareharbor (tours, fares, and activities), and GiveTap (donations).

“Stripe’s launch of Tap to Pay on Android puts contactless payments hardware into the pockets of millions of businesses around the world. Now any business can set up in-person checkout in minutes,” said John Affaki, Terminal business lead at Stripe, in a statement.

Stripe’s Tap to Pay support is currently live in six territories - the US, Canada, UK, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore - with no clue yet as to when more might arrive.