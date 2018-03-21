GITEX Shopper might not make a return this Spring

UPDATE: The GITEX Shopper website has been updated to add the dates back for the event which shows April 3-7. However, the option to buy tickets online is no longer available. Original story follows.

GITEX Shopper has been known to offer some great deals on gadgets and consumer electronics. The yearly event became so popular that the exhibitors turned it into a bi-annual event a few years back and GITEX Shopper Spring Edition was set to return weekend of April 5-7th 2018.

However, the event is no longer appearing on GITEX Shopper’s website and the dates now point to the October edition. We have reached out to the organizers to get some more information and will update this article accordingly.