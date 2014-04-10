Virtuix Omni VR treadmill will let you exit the real world this September

The Virtuix Omni – the weird treadmill thing everyone was playing with at CES – will start shipping this September meaning it should be here in time for Oculus Rift.

The virtual reality treadmill is designed to be used with Oculus, replacing the controller/keyboard with your own legs for more immersive gaming.

As well as a support harness to stop you walking off the edge, the Omni comes with tailored shoes. Don't expect it to come cheap though - the unit is priced at $499 (about £297, AU$528) before shipping.

First thing we'll be doing with the Omni? This. Definitely this.