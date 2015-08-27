Video shows Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5's new cartoon graphics in action

Activision recently announced that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 had been given a graphical overhaul, giving the visuals a more cartoony look.

A new trailer shows the updated version of the game in action. The slightly cel-shaded appearance has left some gamers a tad disgruntled, but we actually quite like the more vibrant design.

Developer Robomodo explained that the new art style was something the team had been working toward, but was only introduced when it could be balanced against the game's technical requirements.

"Our priority from the start has been to make sure Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 feels good to play," Robomondo head told Game Informer earlier this month. "That means hitting 60 fps at 1080p, even when you're shredding with 20 people in the same session online."

"I really want the game to represent all the diversity of skating," says the Hawk himself. "I feel like our all-star lineup does that."

Check it out below.