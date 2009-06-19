Steve Ballmer confirms Natal Xbox 360 for 2010

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has confirmed that a Natal equipped Xbox 360 console will be releasing in 2010, speaking at The Executive's Club of Chicago this week.

Ballmer said that the new Xbox 360 will feature tech "really close" to an actuality, with its built in motion sensing cam and "natural interface," reports TG Daily.

Xbox 360+

Kotaku notes that while Xbox 360 director of product management Aaron Greenberg toed the company-line, telling them, "we're not going to be launching a new console any time soon," he did also admit that MS was looking at a Natal equipped Xbox 360 console, telling them:

"Yes, we have looked at that, but we haven't announced any details for something like that."

1-Up confirms the reports noting that Ballmer's recent "allusions to the details that suggest this is the Xbox Natal that we reported on late last week."

You can see that earlier report over on 1-Up for all the details.