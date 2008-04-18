Trending
Rock Band - full-album downloads from The Pixies and The Cars

And, for the metallers and satanists out there, Judas Priest

MTV and Electronic Arts have confirmed that full albums compatible with the ‘band in a box’ game Rock Band will be released, kicking off with classics from Judas Priest, The Cars and The Pixies.

Judas Priest's "Screaming for Vengeance" will set US gamers back $15, or each tune can be downloaded separately at $2 a pop.

MTV has sold over 8 million Rock Band songs so far.

"Our intention is to cover every base, both in terms of era and every sub-genre of rock," said Alex Rigopulos, founder of the game’s developer, Harmonix.

The Cars' eponymously-titled debut album will follow next month and The Pixies seminal Doolittle will follow in June.

TechRadar still believes the £180 price tag on Rock Band in the UK is overly excessive. Although we’ll still be begrudgingly handing over our hard-earned moolah when the game releases in the UK on May 23rd on Xbox 360 and later in the summer on PlayStation 3 and Wii.

