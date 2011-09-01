Creative shows off new gaming headsets

Creative is unveiling its new Sound Blaster gaming headsets, including the Tactic360 Sigma, Tactic360 ION, Tactic3D Wrath and Tactic3D Omega.

The latest headsets have been designed for Xbox 360, PS3 and PC/Mac, and feature powerful drivers.

First up is the Sound Blaster Tactic360 Sigma for Xbox 360, which has been built around the Tactic3D design and features a steel core headband and 50mm audio drivers.

Tactic 360 ION

A cheaper Xbox option is the Tactic360 ION, with a UK price likely to be around £45. Like its big brother it includes a powered headset amplifier with separate game and voice audio controls.

The PC only Tactic3C Wrath wireless special edition brings 50mm drivers and, apparently a "killer design featuring red illuminated ear cups".

Also bundled on the features list is THX TruStudio Pro, a steel-core headband, plush ear cups, rechargeable lithium battery, and a detachable microphone.

Last, but not least, is the Tactic 3D Omega which will work on PS3, as well as Xbox and PC/Mac.

It also brings TruStudio Pro (for PC) as well as FullSpectrum 50mm drivers and a detachable noise cancelling microphone.

We're still waiting for UK release dates and the other prices for the range - so try and keep the excitement contained as we find out what they might be.