Firefox 83 update is its most secure build yet

Mozilla has unveiled its latest Firefox update, bringing a host of new features to one of the world’s most popular web browsers. Firefox 83 promises to be Mozilla’s most secure browser yet, fixing bugs and delivering a significantly improved experience for iOS, Android and desktop users.

In addition, the new build comes with several updates for Firefox’s JavaScript engine SpiderMonkey that will improve page loading times by up to 15%, page responsiveness by up to 12% and lower memory usage by as much as 8%. Users of Windows touchscreen devices and touchpads on Mac devices will also gain access to pinch zooming functionality.

Mobile users also have a couple of updates to get excited about. The latest version of the Firefox app for Apple devices allows individuals to set Firefox as their default mobile browser, while Android users now have access to a number of newly supported add-ons, including FoxyProxy, AdGuard AdBlocker, Web Archives, Ghostery, and more.

Staying secure

Perhaps most importantly, however, Firefox 83 comes with a number of security updates. In addition to various Android security fixes, the new build is introducing an HTTPS-Only mode for desktop users, which makes sure that every connection between Firefox and the web is secure, notifying users whenever a secure connection is not available.

“Security on the web matters,” the Mozilla blog reads. “Whenever you connect to a web page and enter a password, a credit card number, or other sensitive information, you want to be sure that this information is kept secure. Whether you are writing a personal email or reading a page on a medical condition, you don’t want that information leaked to eavesdroppers on the network who have no business prying into your personal communications. That’s why Mozilla is pleased to introduce HTTPS-Only Mode, a brand-new security feature available in Firefox 83.”

The only bad news is that Firefox has confirmed it will be dropping Adobe Flash support on January 26. Anyone nostalgic for old video or gaming content will have to find some sort of workaround, with most browsers ending support around the same time.